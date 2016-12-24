One killed after early morning rollover in Dickens County

One man is dead after an early Saturday morning car accident in Dickens County.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says the single-car crash happened at 1:35 a.m. one mile south of Spur, TX, aon county road 333.

According to DPS, a Dodge Ram 3500 was traveling northbound on CR 333 when the driver lost control and overcorrected. That caused the truck to overturn, ejecting one occupant and injuring a second passenger.

DPS says the preliminary investigation indicates the driver may be 23-year-old Mitchell Tate Hagar. He was trasported to the hospital where he was later prounced dead.

The second occupant, Vance Reed Parson, 19, was transported to UMC with unknown injuries.

The crash is still under investigation at this time.

