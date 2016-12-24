Plainview teen in hospital after Friday night assault

A 14-year-old Plainview teen is in the hospital today after an aggravated assault Friday night, according to the Plainview Police Department.

Plainview PD tells KCBD that officers responded to a disturbance in 1100 block of East 4th Street around 11:30 p.m. Friday. Upon arrival, officers located a 14-year-old male teenager unconscious with several injuries.

Police say an investigation determined that the teen was a victim of an aggravated assault. The investigation also led to the arrest of a suspect, Tony Griego, for aggravated assault. That is a second-degree felony. Griego was book at the Hale County jail.

The victim was transported to Covenant Hospital in Plainview and then transported by Aero-Care to Covenant Hospital in Lubbock.

