Texas Tech alum Anthony Lynn named interim coach of Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills have fired coach Rex Ryan ahead of the team's last game of the season, leaving former Texas Tech running back Anthony Lynn as interim coach.

Lynn, a Celina, Texas native, earned fame as a running back, as well as a relief in the I-Back position. He ranks 10th on Tech's all-time rushing leaders, and was a standout in the Southwest Conference, ranking fifth in rushing yards. Lynn was also one of the rare two-year co-captains, leading the team in rushing yards during the 1990 season.

