Texas Tech alum Anthony Lynn named interim coach of Buffalo Bills

The Texas Tech track and field team will be in the 90th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays in Austin starting today.
The Texas Tech track and field team will be in the 90th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays in Austin starting today.
Winners of 10 matches in a row, #6 Texas Tech Women's Tennis has a huge weekend at the McLeod Tennis Center.
Winners of 10 matches in a row, #6 Texas Tech Women's Tennis has a huge weekend at the McLeod Tennis Center.
Coming off a weather-delayed win that ended at 11:47 p.m., the #2 Red Raiders baseball team was back out on the diamond 2 p.m. Wednesday and their bats didn’t need a wake-up call.
Coming off a weather-delayed win that ended at 11:47 p.m., the #2 Red Raiders baseball team was back out on the diamond 2 p.m. Wednesday and their bats didn’t need a wake-up call.
The ABC Pro Rodeo is celebrating their 75th year here in Lubbock. Organizers say this is more than just an event, it's a tradition.
The ABC Pro Rodeo is celebrating their 75th year here in Lubbock. Organizers say this is more than just an event, it's a tradition.
Monterey's Megyn Castillo signed to play college softball at McMurry in Abilene Wednesday in Plainsmen Alley.
Monterey's Megyn Castillo signed to play college softball at McMurry in Abilene Wednesday in Plainsmen Alley.