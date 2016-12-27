Texas Tech alum Anthony Lynn named interim coach of Buffalo Bill - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Texas Tech alum Anthony Lynn named interim coach of Buffalo Bills

Anthony Lynn (Source: Buffalo Bills.com) Anthony Lynn (Source: Buffalo Bills.com)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The Buffalo Bills have fired coach Rex Ryan ahead of the team's last game of the season, leaving former Texas Tech running back Anthony Lynn as interim coach.

Lynn, a Celina, Texas native, earned fame as a running back, as well as a relief in the I-Back position. He ranks 10th on Tech's all-time rushing leaders, and was a standout in the Southwest Conference, ranking fifth in rushing yards. Lynn was also one of the rare two-year co-captains, leading the team in rushing yards during the 1990 season.

