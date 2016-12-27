Lubbock police investigating vandalism at Lubbock City Cemetery - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Lubbock police investigating vandalism at Lubbock City Cemetery

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Police are investigating reports of vandalism at the Lubbock City Cemetery. Approximately 17 tombstones were found damaged or turned over on Christmas Day.

The city is currently considering possibly increased security measures, said the cemetery director, Jaime Coy.

This comes as a relief to Michelle Quevedo, whose great grandmother's gravesite was one of the vandal's victims.

“We lay them to rest here…it’s their home,” she said. “It’s like breaking into their home and destroying their property.”

Quevedo did not find out about this crime until she saw a post on Facebook.

“You see the headstone on the ground and it’s like burying your grandparents again,” she said. “They’ve been here almost 29 years.”

Her friend's mother was also a victim.

“Her mother died in the 1970 tornado, so it’s really sad that she lost her mom at a young age,” she said, “and then to come here and see that her headstone is knocked over and her dad is right next to her and they defaced the picture that her father has on there.”

As Quevedo waits to find out how to repair this gravestone, she hopes for justice for all of these families that are also hurt like her.

“We’re missing our loved ones,” she said, “and then for somebody to do this…it’s just heartbreaking.”

There is a go-fund me account to help these victims replace any headstones that have been broken:

GOFUNDME: 40 gravestones vandalized!

