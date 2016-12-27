Goodwill asks residents to 'Donate Stuff. Create Jobs'

Provided by Goodwill

LUBBOCK, TEXAS — As many Americans continue to search for employment, Goodwill Industries of Northwest Texas encourages people to donate to Goodwill, as donations link directly to job creation in the community.

Every 23 seconds of every business day, Goodwill® helps someone find employment. Through its 164 local, autonomous organizations in the United States and Canada, Goodwill works to provide job placement and training opportunities, and other community-based services such as career counseling, financial education, and résumé preparation to people with disabilities and disadvantages, and anyone facing barriers to employment.

In 2015, nearly 2 million people engaged in face-to-face Goodwill services to advance in their careers. Individuals were able to find employment placement in fields such as automotive services, construction, health care, information technology, manufacturing, hospitality and retail, as well as in other high-demand industries. More than 35 million people used computers and mobile devices to access education, training, mentoring and online learning services offered by Goodwill organizations to strengthen their skills and gain industry-recognized credentials.

Goodwill Industries of Northwest Texas carries out this mission through its Training, Placement and Life Skills (T-PALS) program. With locations in Lubbock and Amarillo, the T-PALS program is committed to helping people find jobs, whether within Goodwill itself or in the community. Last year alone, the program provided services to approximately 300 individuals in Lubbock and Amarillo. Upon completion of the program, 145 participants obtained employment, and five participants earned their college acceptance.

"By raising awareness of Goodwill's mission and the much-needed services provided by our TPALS program that assist people in achieving employment, we are reinforcing the fact that one person's donations can make a difference in helping someone in our community," said Robin Raney, CEO of Goodwill Industries of Northwest Texas.

Individuals can donate any clothing, shoes or other household items by visiting any Northwest Texas Goodwill store or donation truck site. These locations can be found at www.goodwillnwtexas.org. Those unable to visit a store can ship donated items at no charge to Goodwill by visiting www.givebackbox.com.