Suspect in custody after Fast Stop burglary in Floydada

Corey Rosa (Source: Floydada Police Department) Corey Rosa (Source: Floydada Police Department)
FLOYDADA, TX (KCBD) -

Floydada police have a suspect in custody in connection with a burglary at Fast Stop early Sunday morning.

Officers arrived to find the front door glass broken by a planter box.

Officers and deputies were searching the area when an intoxicated male, later identified as Corey Rosa, began yelling at the Officers, "Here I am, come and get me!"

Corey was found within a block from Fast Stop and was arrested and charged with the burglary. He had several cases of beer with him that were later traced back to the store.

