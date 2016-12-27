Big improvements coming to Lubbock after strong growth in 2016 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Big improvements coming to Lubbock after strong growth in 2016

By Presley Fowler, Reporter
The La Quinta located off I-27 is one of seven hotels under construction (source: KCBD video) The La Quinta located off I-27 is one of seven hotels under construction (source: KCBD video)
Construction can be seen across Lubbock (source: KCBD video) Construction can be seen across Lubbock (source: KCBD video)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

It's hard to believe, but 2017 is right around the corner.

Lubbock has seen growth across the city in 2016, from new restaurants opening, to the announcement of new businesses and new hotels being built this year.

The sound of construction has become familiar here in the Hub City.

Some Lubbock residents, like Brandi Wilson, welcome the new developments.

"I think it's great. I think people get excited to try new things and have a bigger variety of items and stores and restaurants. And I love it," Wilson said.

This year alone, more than a dozen new restaurants opened up, and you're sure to find a new hotel.

"We had six new hotels come online in 2016, we have seven that are currently under construction and another nine that are expected to break ground in 2017. And that was in addition to the 46 that were already in existence," Holly Russell with Visit Lubbock and LEDA said.

So how are all of those hotels being filled?

Russell says they've worked hard to recruit conferences and events this year.

"Lubbock Sports and Visit Lubbock combined hosted 444 events, meetings, sporting events, and that had a $58.4 million impact on our local economy," Russell said.

Russell says tourism is also increasing.

"We had over 5.81 million come to Lubbock in 2015, and we're expecting to see those numbers rise when the 2016 year-end report comes in," she said.

In 2016, the Lubbock Economic Development Alliance announced seven new business locations which will soon add new jobs to the city.

"In total with all of those announcements, in 2015/2016, we announced 1,100 jobs that will be added to the Lubbock economy in the coming years," Russell said.

And she says there's more to look forward to in 2017.

"We'll have some new attractions come online. The Lubbock Adventure Park and Fore Golf, as well as the Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences. So lots of exciting things happening in Lubbock," Russell said.

Russell says there are more shops and restaurants expected to open in Lubbock in 2017, though the names can't be announced yet.

You can follow the progress of new businesses in Lubbock at Visit Lubbock's website: http://www.visitlubbock.org/

