Hoop Madness Scores: 12/27

Here's Pete with Hoop Madness tournament scores for Tuesday.
JAYTON HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT
Girls
Hamlin 49 Jayton 41
Hamlin 49 SpringLake-Earth 22
Haskell 53 Valley 32
Haskell 52 Lorenzo 34
Jayton 51 SpringLake-Earth 24
Boys
Jayton 40 Hamlin 35
New Home 47 Haskell 43
Haskell 49 Lorenzo 38
Jayton 55 Highland 21
COUGAR CLASSIC
Girls
Klondike 55 Sterling City 21
Forsan 57 Dawson 27
Monahans 25 Midland Trinity 21
Water Valley 62 Klondike JV 8
Sterling City 41 Van Horn 28
Forsan 41 Plains 31
Boys
Sterling City 47 Klondike 46
Seagraves 55 Dawson 41
Plains 42 Ira 33
Buena Vista 61 Sundown 55
Van Horn 68 Sterling City 37
Water Valley 38 Seagraves 25
Other Girls Scores
Paducah 67 Trent 9
San Saba 35 Paducah 28
Sweetwater 56 Knox City 29
Seymour 44 Sweetwater 43
