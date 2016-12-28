I Beat Pete: Top 5 Challenges of 2016

Once again, this year of challenges brought sports and games I've never heard of. So many fun, exciting and innovative challenges that you presented me each week.

Finishing 28-21 in 2016, I'm now 398-451 lifetime as I do my 850th challenge to kick things off in January of 2017

I started looking at my Top 10 challenges of the year last week with #10 through 6. You can watch that right here at https://youtu.be/X4X2AqZoA0s

This week I look at my top 5 challenges of the year. I base it off doing things I've never done, facing fears and upsetting folks at their own game.

If you have a challenge for 2017, email me at ibeatpete@kcbd.com

Copyright 2016 KCBD. All rights reserved.