Final suspect in stabbing, vehicle theft case now in custody

UPDATE: Lubbock police report Ashly England is now in custody, confirming that all three suspects in this case are now under arrest. England's warrant was for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle.

Provided by Lubbock Police Department

The Lubbock Police Department would like the public's help in locating 21-year-old Ashly England who is wanted for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle in connection to the stabbing of Paublo Reyes on December 26th.

Two other people are in custody in connection to this case. Ethan Collins Burns, 23, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for the stabbing. The Lubbock County Sheriff's Office arrested Burns early this morning on the warrant. His bond is set at $250,000.

Randy Lee Gonzales, 28, was arrested on unrelated charges of unlawful carry of a weapon, but he will face additional charges connected to this case.

On December 26th, Reyes, England, Burns and Gonzales were traveling in a vehicle reported stolen out Shallowater.

Shortly before 6p.m. Reyes was driving in the 3400 block of 31st Street when a passenger in the vehicle told him to pull over. At that point, Reyes says he was stabbed multiple times. He exited the car, and the three other people fled the scene in the stolen vehicle.

Reyes went to a nearby home to get help. When police arrived, two people were rendering aid to Reyes who was lying in the middle of the street. He was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

A few hours later and just blocks away from where the stabbing occurred, Lubbock Police and Lubbock Fire and Rescue responded to a vehicle set on fire in an alley. It was determined the car was the stolen vehicle out of Shallowater. Lubbock Fire investigators ruled the vehicle fire an arson.

During the course of the investigation our detectives were able to identify Burns, Gonzales and England as the three suspects in the vehicle and warrants were issued for their arrests.

Police are still attempting to locate England. She may be in Lubbock or Shallowater area. She could possibly be driving a 2008 black Dodge Challenger with pink stripes. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Line at 741-1000.