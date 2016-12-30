Lubbock police offer New Year's safety tips

Provided by Lubbock Police Department

As families prepare to ring in the New Year, we would like to remind everyone of a few laws and safety tips.

If you plan on drinking this New Year’s holiday, please plan ahead and find a sober ride home. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, 960 people were killed in Texas last year due to drunk driving. That is 960 deaths that were 100% avoidable.

There will be additional police officers on patrol New Year’s Eve night and New Year’s morning. If an intoxicated driver is pulled over, our officers will do a blood draw. If the driver refuses, the officer will get a warrant for the blood draw. This is already a common practice by our police department.

Please take advantage of the ride options in Lubbock. While you might be paying a small fee to take a cab or Uber, it is significantly less than the cost of a DWI. A first time offense can land an intoxicated driver in jail, include a licenses suspension, and come with a hefty price tag of about $10,000. Even worse, a first time offense could cost the driver their life or the life of an innocent person.

Even if you plan on not drinking, be aware of other drivers around you and drive defensively.

Also, it is illegal to be in possession or shoot off fireworks within the City of Lubbock. Anyone caught violating the city ordinance could be charged with a misdemeanor with a fine up to $1,000. Your fireworks can also be seized. In addition to the misdemeanor, using fireworks could also be considered a noise disturbance.

Each year we receive dozens of 911 calls concerning people using fireworks within city limits. We ask that if it is not an emergency and no one is in danger, please use our non-emergency number: 775-2865. If you use our LPD Smartphone App just simply click on the app and hit “Call: Non Emergency”.

If you are using fireworks where it is legal, please be careful and use them responsibly. Never leave children unsupervised around fireworks, and have a water source nearby.

We hope everyone has a safe and happy New Year!