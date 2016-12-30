LISD, Frenship students back to school on Jan. 3; LCISD back on Jan. 9

Lubbock ISD faculty and staff return to work on Monday, Jan. 2, for a day of professional development.

Students will have one more day of vacation, with classes not resuming for them until Tuesday, January 3.

LISD reminds parents they can check their students grades, absences and more though the online gradebook. Instructions to open an account can be found on the "Gradebook" link at the top of the new http://www.LubbockISD.org web site.

Frenship ISD students also return on Jan. 3.

Students with Lubbock-Cooper ISD will return on Jan. 9.