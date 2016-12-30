LISD, Frenship students back to school on Jan. 3; LCISD back on Jan. 9

The 20th annual City Lights Charity Gala and Casino Night is right around the corner. This year's theme is Casino Royale, double down for charity. It is hosted by the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine first-year class.
The 20th annual City Lights Charity Gala and Casino Night is right around the corner. This year's theme is Casino Royale, double down for charity. It is hosted by the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine first-year class.
At least 10 people are dead and 39 are hurt, according to Russian state media. A second explosive device was deactivated at a second metro station.
At least 10 people are dead and 39 are hurt, according to Russian state media. A second explosive device was deactivated at a second metro station.
North Carolina has played in 11 national championship games and won five. This is Gonzaga's first.
North Carolina has played in 11 national championship games and won five. This is Gonzaga's first.
The Republican-led Judiciary Committee meets Monday and is expected to back Neil Gorsuch and send his nomination to the full Senate, most likely on a near-party line vote.
The Republican-led Judiciary Committee meets Monday and is expected to back Neil Gorsuch and send his nomination to the full Senate, most likely on a near-party line vote.
Officials say no one was home at the time of the fire, but the entire home was damaged by smoke.
Officials say no one was home at the time of the fire, but the entire home was damaged by smoke.