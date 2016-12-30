Texas Tech falls to Iowa State 63-56, to open Big XII play

The Red Raiders fall to the Cyclones in the Big 12 opener by a final of 63-56.

At the half, the Red Raiders shot 43-percent from the field. But after halftime, the shooting percentage dropped fast. There was a 7-minute period in the game, that Texas Tech didn’t score a basket at all. So by the end of the game, Texas Tech shot 38-percent from the field.

Plus, turnovers plagued the Red Raiders late in this game. Texas Tech gave up 15-turnovers, compared to the 6 by the Cyclones.

Now, there were some positives from the game. Texas Tech out rebounded Iowa State, 42 to 27.

So with this loss, Texas Tech falls to (11-2) (0-1 Conf.) on the season. They will be back in action on January 3rd, when they host #11 West Virginia at 8:15 p.m.

