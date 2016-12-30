Plan ahead to find a safe ride for New Year's

Bryan Perry and his fiance, Jackie Little, were killed in a drunk driving accident in 2006 (source: MADD West Texas)

As we approach New Year's Eve, Mothers Against Drunk Driving here in West Texas is urging people to plan ahead for a safe ride home before they head out to a party.

MADD says there were 64 deaths related to accidents involving alcohol nationwide on New Year's Eve last year. They hope to lower that number this year.

MADD is asking anyone who plans to go to a party to use either a designated driver, a local taxi company or a ride sharing service like Uber.

MADD works directly with the victims affected by drunk driving, and they see firsthand how one decision to drink and drive can tear a family apart.

"It happened in front of Covenant hospital at 19th and Indiana," Gina Perry said.

That intersection was the scene of a drunk driving accident here in Lubbock back in August of 2006.

"You live with it every day, so it's kind of like time goes on but it also stands still," Perry said.

Someone's decision to get behind the wheel after drinking cost the lives of Gina Perry's son and soon to be daughter in law, Bryan Perry and Jackie Little.

"You live in that moment and because they happen so often, there's constant reminders," Perry said.

Being personally affected by drunk driving, Gina is thankful to have the help of Mother's Against Drunk Driving in West Texas, not only giving her support, but encouraging people across the South Plains to not drive under the influence.

"This is something that is 100 percent preventable. All you have to do is plan ahead. Even after you've had one drink, you cannot make a good decision on whether you're ok to drive or not," Amanda Eldredge with MADD West Texas said.

That's why Uber drivers like Isaac will be ready to pick up anyone who needs a ride on New Year's Eve.

"It's not just making a dollar or making a living. It's also a way we can help the community stay safe and avoid traffic accidents or DUI's," Isaac said.

Isaac says he hopes those who might not want to spend time waiting or pay extra money for a ride, will realize it's worth it to be safe.

"There's no real excuse to drive drunk. Our goal is to have, by the press of a button, somebody within less than five minutes to pick you up," Isaac said.

Gina hopes no other mother will have to go through what she has.

"Please plan before you drink and party. Please, because it can turn into a tragedy instead of a memory in a matter of moments if you don't plan, so please do that," Perry said.

MADD and Uber have a partnership in Lubbock.

With the partnership, first time Uber users can get a free ride up to $20, by using the code MADDLUBBOCK, and Uber will donate $5 back to our West Texas officer of MADD.

