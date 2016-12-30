Hoop Madness Scores: 12/30

Devin Ward has high school basketball scores from the Fibermax Caprock Classic.
Boys
Lake Travis 71, Coronado 72
Coronado 58, Tremble Tech 63
Lubbock High 53, E.P. Chapin 50
Lubbock High , Caprock
Eastlake 65, Brownfield 58
Monterey 45, Trinity Christian 64
Monterey 95, New Way 88
Estacado 70, Heritage 61
SpringLake-Earth 43, Idalou 55
Sunnybrook 69, Idalou 55
Floydada 55, Vega 47
Abilene Christian 63, Slaton 97
River Road 43, Shallowater 73
River Road 61, Slaton 74
Chrstoval 34, Shallowater 41
Panhandle 63, Sunnybrook 40
Panhandle 56, Forsan 42
New Deal 52, Lubbock Christian 54
Alpine 47, Dimmitt 48
Lubbock Titans 52, Dimmitt 55
Tulia 52, Olton 55
All Saints , Olton
Post 41, Abernathy 28
Shallowater 59, Post 48
Girls
Frenship 61, Greenwood 40
Coronado 52, Parkland 47
Coronado 47, Trinity Christian 63
Lubbock Cooper 70, Monterey 71
Arlington Seguin 58, Trimble Tech 54
Monterey 69, Arlington Seguin 59
Lubbock High 54, Brownfield 30
Lubbock High 45, Lubbock Cooper 54
Estacado 38, Lamesa 58
Parkland 48, Lamesa 44
Big Spring 32, Heritage 35
Trimble Tech 55, Heritage 37
W.F. Rider 37, Idalou 44
Idalou , Greenwood
Abernathy 47, Sundown 57
Shallowater 48, Union Grove 29
Olton 42, Irion County 64
LCHS 46, Irion County 49
All Saints 36, Alpine 27
All Saints 19, Slaton 52
