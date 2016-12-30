Hoop Madness Scores: 12/30

Devin Ward has high school basketball scores from the Fibermax Caprock Classic.

Boys

Lake Travis 71, Coronado 72

Coronado 58, Tremble Tech 63

Lubbock High 53, E.P. Chapin 50

Lubbock High , Caprock

Eastlake 65, Brownfield 58

Monterey 45, Trinity Christian 64

Monterey 95, New Way 88

Estacado 70, Heritage 61

SpringLake-Earth 43, Idalou 55

Sunnybrook 69, Idalou 55

Floydada 55, Vega 47

Abilene Christian 63, Slaton 97

River Road 43, Shallowater 73

River Road 61, Slaton 74

Chrstoval 34, Shallowater 41

Panhandle 63, Sunnybrook 40

Panhandle 56, Forsan 42

New Deal 52, Lubbock Christian 54

Alpine 47, Dimmitt 48

Lubbock Titans 52, Dimmitt 55

Tulia 52, Olton 55

All Saints , Olton

Post 41, Abernathy 28

Shallowater 59, Post 48

Girls

Frenship 61, Greenwood 40

Coronado 52, Parkland 47

Coronado 47, Trinity Christian 63

Lubbock Cooper 70, Monterey 71

Arlington Seguin 58, Trimble Tech 54

Monterey 69, Arlington Seguin 59

Lubbock High 54, Brownfield 30

Lubbock High 45, Lubbock Cooper 54

Estacado 38, Lamesa 58

Parkland 48, Lamesa 44

Big Spring 32, Heritage 35

Trimble Tech 55, Heritage 37

W.F. Rider 37, Idalou 44

Idalou , Greenwood

Abernathy 47, Sundown 57

Shallowater 48, Union Grove 29

Olton 42, Irion County 64

LCHS 46, Irion County 49

All Saints 36, Alpine 27

All Saints 19, Slaton 52