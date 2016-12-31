Lockney home destroyed after early morning fire, fund created to help family

Investigators are trying to determine what caused an early-morning fire in Lockney that completely destroyed a home Saturday.

The fire started around 5 a.m. at a residence at the intersection of FM 378 and Highway 70.

A family of six was displaced by the fire as officials are calling it a total loss. Thankfully, no one was injured during the blaze.

Members of the Lockney Volunteer Fire Department were on scene until approximately 1 p.m.

Arson investigators are placing the blame on the fire from a power strip with Christmas lights plugged into it near their carport.

KCBD was able to attain footage of the fire from one witness. You can click here to watch.

There is now a fund to help the family. You can now donate to the Mendoza family fund at any Happy State Bank location.

