Hoop Madness Teams of the Week: All 4 Caprock Classic Winners

The Hoop Madness Teams of the week is the 4 winners from the Caprock Classic.

The Sundown Roughettes won the Fuddruckers Girl’s bracket. After beating good opponents like Hawley, Lubbock Christian, River Road, and Shallowater in the championship game.

The Monterey Lady Plainsmen won the Chic-Fil-A Girl’s bracket. They knocked off Frenship in the championship game, but winning that game wasn’t easy. The lady Tigers lead for most of the game, but Monterey never gave up and they beat Frenship by a final of (48-44).

The Lubbock Christian Eagles won the Double T Smiles Boy’s bracket. As the Eagles dominated Shallowater in the finals beating them by a final of (59-39). Their shooting was spectacular in the finals against Shallowater.

The Trinity Christian Lions won the G. Boren Boy’s bracket. It took double overtime for the Lions to beat Tremble Tech, but they beat them by a final of (70-66).

