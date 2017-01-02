Sports Xtra: Talking Lady Raiders and Red Raiders Hoops

The KCBD Sports Xtra staff looks at the Lady Raiders and Red Raiders as they open up Big 12 play. Candi Whitaker and her team are now 1-1 in the Big 12 after beating Oklahoma State 70-65 at the USA.

The Red Raiders drop their first conference game on the road against Iowa State, 63-56, Tech falls to 11-2 and 0-1 in the Big 12.

Tech hosts No. 11 West Virginia on Tuesday fro their Big 12 home opener and the Lady Raiders return to action on Wednesday, January 4th, against Iowa State.

