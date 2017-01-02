Sports Xtra: Talking Lady Raiders and Red Raiders Hoops

Colby Huseman was named Crosbyton's Head Football Coach and Athletic Director at a school board meeting Wednesday night.
South Plains College Texan Jordan Brangers asked for his release from Texas Tech on Wednesday.
We've got your Friday night soccer scores from around the South Plains.
We have all your high school baseball and softball scores from around the South Plains.
The Red Raiders wasted no time getting to work scoring 5 runs before there was a single out in the 1st inning as #6 Texas Tech topped New Mexico State 15-4 Tuesday afternoon in Las Cruces, New Mexico.
