Hoop Madness Scores for Monday: 1/2

Devin Ward has high school basketball scores and highlights for Monday.

BOYS

#14 Wichita Falls Hirschi 67
#5 Estacado 74

Odessa Permian 45
Brownfield Cubs 51

Borden County 54
McCamey 22

