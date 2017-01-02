Hoop Madness Scores for Monday: 1/2

Devin Ward has high school basketball scores and highlights for Monday.
BOYS
#14 Wichita Falls Hirschi 67
#5 Estacado 74
Odessa Permian 45
Brownfield Cubs 51
Borden County 54
McCamey 22
