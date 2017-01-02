Patient flown to hospital after 2-vehicle accident in Snyder - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Patient flown to hospital after 2-vehicle accident in Snyder

SNYDER, TX (KCBD) -

One person has been flown to the hospital for treatment after a two-vehicle accident in Snyder near Highway 84 and County Road 258.

The accident happened around 4 p.m., first responders are still on the scene.

We'll continue to update this story as details are released.

