Patrick Mahomes leaving TTU to go into NFL draft

Texas Tech Quarterback Patrick Mahomes II will be leaving TTU to enter into the NFL draft. He announced his decision during a 10 a.m. news conference on Tuesday.

Patrick Mahomes announces he is entering the NFL Draft and leaving Texas Tech. pic.twitter.com/J7EUImzhT8 — Pete Christy (@pchristy11) January 3, 2017

Mahomes will train in San Diego for NFL Draft, heading out there tomorrow and start training Thursday — Pete Christy (@pchristy11) January 3, 2017

Mahomes started his first game as a true freshman for Texas Tech against Texas, after then starting quarterback Davis Webb was injured against TCU.

He threw for career bests of 5,052 yards and 41 touchdowns to wrap up his junior season.

In the contest against Oklahoma this season, Mahomes walked away with 819 total yards and seven touchdowns.

Among the many awards he received this season, Mahomes was named the Big 12 Scholar-Athlete of the Year in 2016.

Mahomes has been ranked among the "2017 Top 5 QB NFL Draft Hopefuls" by Sports Illustrated.

