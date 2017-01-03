Dist. 19 Representative Jodey Arrington sworn into 115th Congress

The 115th Congress convened Tuesday morning at 11 a.m. with Republicans controlling both the House and the Senate. Freshman congressmen and women were sworn in today, including Lubbock's Jodey Arrington.

He has officially begun his term as District 19 Representative.

House Speaker Paul Ryan also addressed the house.

Texas Tech University System Chancellor Robert L. Duncan provided the following statement with regard to Jodey Arrington, alumni and former vice chancellor, being sworn in as U.S. Representative of the 19th Congressional District of Texas.

"It was a great honor attending Congressman Arrington’s swearing-in ceremony," Duncan said. "Jodey is a great Red Raider and West Texan. He will admirably serve our nation, state and district, and be a tremendous advocate for the Texas Tech University System and higher education."

Duncan was in Washington, D.C. for the ceremony along with Texas Tech University President Lawrence Schovanec and Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center President Tedd Mitchell, M.D.

Arrington earned his bachelor’s degree in political science and master’s degree in public administration from Texas Tech University. He also is a former administrator at the Texas Tech University System, serving as chief of staff in the Office of the Chancellor from 2007 to 2011 and vice chancellor for research and commercialization from 2011 to 2014.

