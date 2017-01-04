COURT STORMED: Red Raiders upset No. 7 West Virginia in overtime 77-76

It wasn't pretty, but the Red Raiders were able to upset the 7th ranked West Virginia Mountaineers by a final of 77-76 in overtime.
Missed free throws would kill the Red Raiders late in this game, but down the stretch Texas Tech would be able to recover from it.
Texas Tech shot 54 percent from the field, and only had 13 turnovers against a team that loves to press.
With this win, the Red Raiders are now (12-2) on the season, and (1-1) in Big XII play.
Texas Tech will be back in action on Saturday when they hit the road to take on No. 3 Kansas. Tip off for that game is at 6:15 p.m.
