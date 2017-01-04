Hoop Madness Scores: 1/3

Here are your Tuesday night high school basketball scores and highlights from around the South Plains.
GIRLS
Plainview 24 Amarillo 57
Hart 59 Bovina 39
Amherst 38 Cotton Center 49
Lubbock Cooper 69 Estacado 49
Nazareth 55 Farwell 49
Abilene Wylie 46 Frenship 41
Littlefield 57 Friona 42
Rankin 30 Hermleigh 67
Dimmitt 38 Idalou 62
Sweetwater 39 Ira 33
Lubbock Titans 57 Levelland 46
Petersburg 25 Lorenzo 58
All Saints 34 Midland Trinity 29
Tulia 52 Olton 44
Motley County 32 Patton Springs 72
Lubbock High 56 Permian 52
Klondike 65 Plains 21
Wellman-Union 54 Plainview Christian 38
Morton 50 Post 49
Sands 42 Reagan County 36
Floydada 38 Ropes 49
Roosevelt 37 Shallowater 54
Muleshoe 40 Slaton 35
Hale Center 36 Smyer 42
New Home 42 SpringLake - Earth 16
Jayton 25 Spur 39
Meadow 22 Sudan 56
Lubbock Christian 49 Tahoka 46
Tascosa 63 Trinity Christian 45
Paducah 35 Valley 41
Whitharral 50 Whiteface 28
Lazbuddie 39 Wilson 53
BOYS
Plainview 48 Amarillo 78
Hart 41 Bovina 85
Amherst 59 Cotton Center 32
Nazareth 41 Farwell 44
Coronado 65 Frenship 62
Littlefield 81 Friona 36
Lamesa 56 Greenwood 41
Lubbock Titans 51 Hale Center 40
Rankin 64 Hermleigh 55
Dimmitt 39 Idalou 57
Snyder 29 Lake View 49
Lubbock Cooper 69 Levelland 82
Petersburg 39 Lorenzo 59
Seminole 67 Midland 66
All Saints 87 Midland Trinity 69
Denver City 30 Monahans 56
Lockney 69 New Deal 73
Ira 45 O'Donnell 38
Estacado 66 Odessa 65
Motley County 48 Patton Springs 32
Klondike 49 Plains 55
Wellman-Union 54 Plainview Christian 62
Morton 33 Post 60
Sands 28 Reagan County 46
Anton 55 Ropes 62
Ralls 37 Seagraves 64
Roosevelt 29 Shallowater 66
Muleshoe 71 Slaton 76
Crosbyton 65 Southland 25
New Home 61 SpringLake - Earth 33
Jayton 69 Spur 21
Meadow 55 Sudan 32
Borden County 72 Sundown 70
Lubbock High 68 Sweetwater 46
Lubbock Christian 96 Tahoka 46
Tascosa 60 Trinity Christian 73
Paducah 40 Valley 51
Whitharral 69 Whiteface 78
Lazbuddie 40 Wilson 53
