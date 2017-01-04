Hoop Madness Scores: 1/3

Here are your Tuesday night high school basketball scores and highlights from around the South Plains.

GIRLS

Plainview 24 Amarillo 57

Hart 59 Bovina 39

Amherst 38 Cotton Center 49

Lubbock Cooper 69 Estacado 49

Nazareth 55 Farwell 49

Abilene Wylie 46 Frenship 41

Littlefield 57 Friona 42

Rankin 30 Hermleigh 67

Dimmitt 38 Idalou 62

Sweetwater 39 Ira 33

Lubbock Titans 57 Levelland 46

Petersburg 25 Lorenzo 58

All Saints 34 Midland Trinity 29

Tulia 52 Olton 44

Motley County 32 Patton Springs 72

Lubbock High 56 Permian 52

Klondike 65 Plains 21

Wellman-Union 54 Plainview Christian 38

Morton 50 Post 49

Sands 42 Reagan County 36

Floydada 38 Ropes 49

Roosevelt 37 Shallowater 54

Muleshoe 40 Slaton 35

Hale Center 36 Smyer 42

New Home 42 SpringLake - Earth 16

Jayton 25 Spur 39

Meadow 22 Sudan 56

Lubbock Christian 49 Tahoka 46

Tascosa 63 Trinity Christian 45

Paducah 35 Valley 41

Whitharral 50 Whiteface 28

Lazbuddie 39 Wilson 53

BOYS

Plainview 48 Amarillo 78

Hart 41 Bovina 85

Amherst 59 Cotton Center 32

Nazareth 41 Farwell 44

Coronado 65 Frenship 62

Littlefield 81 Friona 36

Lamesa 56 Greenwood 41

Lubbock Titans 51 Hale Center 40

Rankin 64 Hermleigh 55

Dimmitt 39 Idalou 57

Snyder 29 Lake View 49

Lubbock Cooper 69 Levelland 82

Petersburg 39 Lorenzo 59

Seminole 67 Midland 66

All Saints 87 Midland Trinity 69

Denver City 30 Monahans 56

Lockney 69 New Deal 73

Ira 45 O'Donnell 38

Estacado 66 Odessa 65

Motley County 48 Patton Springs 32

Klondike 49 Plains 55

Wellman-Union 54 Plainview Christian 62

Morton 33 Post 60

Sands 28 Reagan County 46

Anton 55 Ropes 62

Ralls 37 Seagraves 64

Roosevelt 29 Shallowater 66

Muleshoe 71 Slaton 76

Crosbyton 65 Southland 25

New Home 61 SpringLake - Earth 33

Jayton 69 Spur 21

Meadow 55 Sudan 32

Borden County 72 Sundown 70

Lubbock High 68 Sweetwater 46

Lubbock Christian 96 Tahoka 46

Tascosa 60 Trinity Christian 73

Paducah 40 Valley 51

Whitharral 69 Whiteface 78

Lazbuddie 40 Wilson 53