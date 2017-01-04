New traffic signal at 122nd and Indiana Ave

A new traffic signal has been installed at 122nd and Indiana Avenue.

The new signal will operate in flash mode on Thursday and on Friday morning. Later on Friday it will altered to operate in green-yellow-red mode. There will be pedestrian activated push buttons and countdown signals on the lights.

The traffic signal was approved by the Citizens Traffic Commission in 2016. The City urges drivers to be aware of the change and use caution while driving through the intersection.

