Arrington first freshman Member to preside over 115th Congress House Floor

Newly-elected Congressman Jodey Arrington will be the first freshman member in the 115th Congress to preside over the house floor.

Arrington took his oath of office on Tuesday for his first term representing the Nineteenth District of Texas in the United States House of Representatives

Arrington will take the gavel at 3:50 p.m. CT.

Noting this distinction, Arrington released the following statement:

"It is a true honor to take the Speaker’s Chair for the first time. The parliamentary procedures under which I will preside tonight have been in place since Thomas Jefferson’s Book of Order in 1801 and will remain for generations to come.

"As I take the gavel, the people of West Texas can rest assured that I will be holding their voices and values with me.”

In 1789, the first U.S. House of Representatives assembled in New York, before eventually moving to its current location in 1807. Since that time, a Member of Congress has presided over all activities of the House.

