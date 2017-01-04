Spirit Airlines jet diverted to Lubbock from LAX after odor reported in cabin

Spirit Airlines flight diverted after an odor was reported in cabin (Source: KCBD)

A Spirit Airlines plane headed to DFW from Los Angeles detoured to Lubbock Wednesday afternoon after a reported "a foul odor" in the cabin.

The Spirit Airbus A320 (twin-jet) Flight 866 left LAX at 12:24 PST and was scheduled to land at DFW at 4:31 CST.

The flight was diverted to Lubbock after an Alert 1, which means minor electrical/mechanical problems.

The flight landed safely at the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport just after 4:30, and no injuries were reported.

Fire and EMS were called to the airport.

Spirit Airlines officials released the following statement:

Spirit Airlines flight 866 from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) diverted to Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport (LBB) this evening following reports of a foul odor in the cabin. The plane landed safely and no passengers reported any injuries. A spare plane is on its way to take passengers back to DFW. We apologize to our customers and we will issue future flight credits for the inconvenience.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.