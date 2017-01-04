Sheriff searching for man impersonating deputy, taking money for 'bogus' warrants

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office is investigating several complaints of an individual calling Lubbock and surrounding area residences and representing himself as a Lubbock Sheriff’s Deputy.

Deputies say the impostor tells the resident they have warrants out for their arrest and he can take the fine payment over the phone. The suspect will continue the call with payment information, and directions to the prospective victim as to how payment can be made to reconcile the bogus warrant.

This suspect has called from the following numbers: 806-200-1896, and 806-370-1980 and is known to be very persistent and convincing.

Deputies say this is a scam and should be reported to law enforcement immediately. The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office WILL NOT notify any person(s) by phone in the event of a warrant being issued for their arrest, and will certainly never request or demand payment over the phone.

Citizens are encouraged to contact the Lubbock Sheriff’s Office at 806-775-1601 in the event they are the recipient of any such calls and terminate such calls immediately with no personal information given to the caller.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.