Former Slaton High School softball coach Larry Trower passes away

After battling brain cancer for more than five years, Larry Del Trower has passed away. Trower coached the Slaton softball team for 12 years and last year, Slaton ISD renamed their softball field in honor of him.

Another Facebook post said:

Please join us in celebrating the life of Coach Larry Trower on Saturday January 7 at 2pm in the Slaton High School Gym. His family asked that we hold it there so that his memory can be celebrated in a place that he loved so dearly.

