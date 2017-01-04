New details in Lubbock family's lawsuit against three establishments for alleged over-serving of alcohol

We have new details about a civil lawsuit a Lubbock family has filed against three local establishments.

Michael and Celeste Reyna, represented by Lubbock attorney Chad Inderman, are now suing Ruby Tequila's, Chimy's and Blue Mesa Grill which we are told was doing business as Raider Park Grill.

They are claiming the three establishments sold alcohol to an accused drunk driver, 31-year-old Michael McKay, who then crashed into their home in June of 2015.

Michael and Celeste Reyna both suffered serious injuries.

Michael is now paralyzed from the waist down.

McKay was arrested and charged with intoxication assault.

But their attorney says they want to hold the establishments accountable for their alleged over-serving.

In the lawsuit, the Reyna’s and Castro family who owns the Reyna’s home, claim the three establishments served alcohol to Michael McKay who was alleged to be obviously intoxicated to the point of presenting a clear danger to himself and others.

"This is a Dram Shop case is what it’s called. And what it boils down to is a bar, it’s illegal for them to serve an obviously intoxicated person. And that’s what Michael McKay was. He was obviously intoxicated that night. He had probably consumed if you look at receipts, look at the video and you talk to witnesses he probably consumed more than 30 drinks that evening," Attorney Chad Inderman said.

Celeste Reyna reaffirmed her family’s reasoning for going through with the lawsuit.

"I would like everyone to understand that this crash has changed our life forever. We didn’t have surgery one day and everything went back to normal. I attended multiple therapy appointments to recovery from my injury and Mike will have ongoing therapy for his spinal cord injury that has left him paralyzed."

Inderman says they have looked at receipts and surveillance video that shows McCay at Blue Mesa Grill, which he provided to us.

You can see McKay in a light green shirt as he moved around the restaurant.

There is also video from later in the evening, showing McKay’s friend Elliot Lloyd taking McKay’s keys from him.

We called Ruby Tequila’s, Chimy’s and a representative from Raider Park Grill.

Ruby Tequila’s and Chimy’s have declined to comment on the lawsuit after multiple calls.

We did receive a statement from Raider Park Grill reading:

Raider Park Grill wants to express its condolences to the Reyna Family for the unfortunate tragedy that they have had to endure. On the night of the incident, the server and manager on duty were proactive in refusing to continue serving additional drinks to Mr. McKay and to ensure he left our establishment with a designated driver in order to take him home safely.

I also spoke with Major Mark Menn with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, who outlined the source investigation carried out immediately following the incident in June of 2015.

"We try to determine the source of the alcohol that was obtained by the driver prior to the crash, and other factors. Specifically, whether they were overserved after they were exhibiting signs of intoxication... And in this particular incident, we were not able to establish that they were in violation of selling an alcoholic beverage to an intoxicated person meaning that we couldn’t establish that he was exhibiting these signs and then they continued to serve at any of the locations involved," Menn said.

Attorney Chad Inderman says they are asking the judge for a jury trial, which he says could take anywhere from 10 months to a year and half to get the trial.

