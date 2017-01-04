FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snow potential increasing tonight and Friday

The threat for wintry weather returns across West Texas late Thursday night through Friday afternoon. Winter Weather Advisories have been posted across the entire Texas Panhandle and northern row of counties across the South Plains including Parmer, Castro, Swisher, Briscoe and Hall Counties including Friona, Dimmitt, Tulia, Kress, Silverton, Quitaque, Caprock Canyons State Park, Turkey and Childress.
TIMING:
The Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect from 9 p.m. Thursday evening through 3 p.m. Friday afternoon.
IMPACTS:
A storm system will cross the region later tonight. This system will linger across the South Plains viewing area through Friday. Snowfall will spread across the area from New Mexico later tonight and Friday.
Snowfall may create low visibilities and travel hazards across West Texas later tonight and Friday.
Roadways may become covered in snow later tonight across the NORTHERN South Plains. The rest of the viewing area could see accumulating snowfall as well, but totals should be lower the further south that you travel.
ACCUMULATIONS:
Snowfall totals of one to three inches are possible across the Northern South Plains overnight tonight through Friday afternoon including areas near Friona, Dimmitt, Tulia, Kress and Silverton.
For the rest of the area, snowfall totals of half an inch to an inch will be possible including the city of Lubbock.
NO advisories are in effect for Lubbock at the moment, but this will be a close call for the local area.
Travel problems are possible across the South Plains even if trace amounts of precipitation are reported.
