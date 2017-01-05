Lubbock police chase ends in crash, suspects identified

Two people are now in custody after a police chase that ended in a crash early Thursday morning.

Officials with the Lubbock Police Department say an officer tried to pull over a vehicle for a traffic violation around 2:25 a.m. in the 1500 block of 38th Street, north of the Lubbock airport. The suspects refused to stop and sped away.

The vehicle turned into the Applegate Mobile Home Park located in the 7500 block of I-27 where they crashed.

The officers found the vehicle unoccupied in the parking lot. They set up a perimeter to find the suspects who ran off after the crash.

Samuel Gutierrez, 31, was found running in a field north of the mobile home park. He complied with our officers and was arrested.

A K9 unit was also on scene and assisted with the search. The K9 was able to locate Kami Lexie Martinez, 18, hiding under a small plastic swimming pool. Once the K9 found Martinez, she complied and was arrested. Due to minor injuries of small puncture wounds and a few scrapes, our officers took Martinez to the hospital to be cleared for her injuries.

Gutierrez was arrested and charged with evade in a vehicle and evading arrest. He is being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a combined $4,000 bond. Martinez was arrested and charged with evading arrest and possession of a prohibited weapon-knuckles. She is being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a combined $2,000 bond.

