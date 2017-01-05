KCBD INVESTIGATES: Unclaimed cremains to be interred

The KCBD investigative team has an update on a shocking discovery made in December 2016.

Last month, we reported a construction crew discovered nine cremains when demolishing the Franklin-Barley Funeral Home.

Those cremains were turned over to the Lubbock Police Department where a detective worked to identify them.

After our story aired, family members came forward to claim their loved ones.

Some of the cremains had been in the funeral home for more than 20 years.

According to the Lubbock Police Department, the former owners of the funeral home said they could not get in touch with next of kin to make arrangements to pick up the cremains.

However, some family members the detective spoke with said they could not get in touch with the funeral home.

No criminal charges were filed in this case.

Now, about a month after our original story aired, the Lubbock Police Department confirmed six families have come forward to claim cremains.

We are told the families of Eula Parrott, Mary Stone, and Harold Bidwell could not be contacted.

Those cremains will be interred at the City of Lubbock Cemetery.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.