United launches 'STREETside' delivery, curbside pickup at 2 Lubbock locations

Information provided by The United Family®

The United Family® announced the expansion of the company’s Rewards program with the launch of "STREETside;" an e-commerce grocery service offering delivery and curbside pickup designed to make shopping easy and convenient. The service will be operated out of two Lubbock locations: Market Street at 50th and Indiana Ave. and the company’s newest United Supermarkets located at 1585 and Indiana Ave.

"Our new STREETside program in Lubbock offers Rewards members a unique opportunity to shop with more convenience by allowing our personal shoppers to do the heavy lifting," said Chris Farr, e-commerce manager for The United Family. "E-commerce is the future of grocery shopping, and we are excited to introduce this exciting new experience to our guests."

To use the STREETside service, guests must be a Rewards member with a valid email address. Guests can place a grocery order online 24 hours a day at www.shopstreetside.com or through the updated "United Market" mobile application. Guests have the option to reserve a specific delivery or pick-up time Sunday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. In many cases, same-day delivery and same-day curbside pick-up is available. Orders can be placed up to seven days in advance and will need to meet a $50 minimum pre-tax total.

Most products in-store are available for online purchase, including fresh meat and produce, sliced deli meat, beer and wine and specialty products. For a limited time, to celebrate the arrival of STREETside, guests can receive their first delivery at no charge and free curbside pick-ups. Once standard convenience fees apply, delivery will include a $9.99 service charge and curbside pick-up will include a $4.99 service charge. As always, no tips will be accepted.

STREETside also has a 100 percent Money Back Guarantee on all products as a commitment to Market Street’s highest quality and freshest products. All Rewards members will earn points on their delivery and curbside purchases, which are redeemable for discounts on fuel, or free or discounted groceries in store or through STREETside.

For more information about STREETside, including delivery areas, visit www.shopstreetside.com. To become a Rewards member, guests can visit www.unitedtexas.com or use the "United Market" mobile application, which is available for iOS and Android operating systems.