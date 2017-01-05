TxDOT preps roads, LISD monitoring wintry weather

Crews with the Texas Department of Transportation spent Thursday afternoon pre-treating bridges and overpasses around Lubbock County. They treat the roads with a brine solution, which helps prevent ice from forming on the roads.

"We're trying to get out there. Pre-treat roadways, pre-treat bridges and overpasses because those are the structures or the parts of the roadway that tend to freeze first. So we want to make sure that if we do get any kind of wintry weather, and kind of moisture that we try to keep as much ice and snow off of those roadways," said one TxDOT worker.

But the work doesn't stop there.

"We'll have some crews out tonight, monitoring road conditions and the weather. And then we'll have a crew on standby, and they'll be called in when they're needed. And once we do get any kind of inclement weather, our crews will work around the clock in 12-hour shifts."

While the roadways will be treated for the morning commute, Lubbock ISD will still monitor road conditions to make a decision whether to cancel or delay school.

Their goal is to give parents as much time in advance as they can if they plan to delay or cancel school.

It's a decision they take very seriously since so much goes into it.

However, they say since many times the winter weather comes in overnight or early in the morning, they often times have to drive the streets early in the morning to see if it is safe.

"On the morning of, that we're expecting a weather event, we have a team of folks who drive the streets beginning at 4:00 in the morning. And then we have a conference call at 4:45 a.m. that we share information and make a decision on what's in the best interest of students. By 5:00 we let the media know and the parent call goes out at 6:00 in the morning."

Sharp says there are other factors that go into this decision.

"Another thing we have to take into consideration is, when we cancel school, what that does for families if children are going to be left without adequate supervision because the majority of our students are economically disadvantaged. That means they get breakfast and lunch at school and so is that going to leave them at home without good nutrition for the day."

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.