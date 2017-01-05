Noon Notebook 1/5: Moonlight Broadway's TARZAN® to debut Friday

The high-flying musical TARZAN® debuts Friday, January 6 at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.

Based on the Disney film, this production will include the popular music by Phil Collins.

The production also includes acrobatics sure to leave the audience amazed.

Thomas Griffin Williams who plays Tarzan, said his favorite part of the production has to be the music.

"For me it is the Phil Collins music because he was so amazing and doing all this music himself, it is just an honor to get to sing it," Williams said.

Rachel Lyn Way, a Lubbock native, plays Jane.

"It is such a classic story. We got to read the book and it was phenomenal and you just understand why it was such a huge success. Getting to play such a classic story, the romantic Tarzan and Jane is just phenomenal," Way said.

Check out Lubbock Moonlight Musicals' Facebook page to watch behind-the-scene footage of rehearsals for the production.

Performances will take place on January 6,7,8,13,14, and 15 in the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center Theatre.

Click here to purchase tickets, or call Select-A-Seat at 880-2000.

The show kicks off on Friday, January 6.

