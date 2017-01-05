Hoop Madness Scores: 1/5 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Hoop Madness Scores: 1/5

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
(KCBD) -

Here are your Thursday night high school basketball scores and highlights from around the South Plains.

Boys

Brownfield 56
Lubbock Cooper 58

All Saints 54
Trinity Christian 78

Lubbock Titans 45
Lubbock Christian 66

Lubbock Titans 47
Trinity Christian JV 52

