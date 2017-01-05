Device Reveals your Nutritional Score

Women who live where the air is thick with pollutants may be more likely to have dense breasts, a known risk factor for breast cancer, new research suggests.
Women who live where the air is thick with pollutants may be more likely to have dense breasts, a known risk factor for breast cancer, new research suggests.
An unbalanced population of bacteria on the skin may play a major role in acne, according to a new, small study.
An unbalanced population of bacteria on the skin may play a major role in acne, according to a new, small study.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved the first direct-to-consumer genetic health risk tests.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved the first direct-to-consumer genetic health risk tests.
The Trump administration may have failed in its initial effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act, but some activists hope White House support will prove valuable in changing another piece of federal health care policy.
The Trump administration may have failed in its initial effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act, but some activists hope White House support will prove valuable in changing another piece of federal health care policy.
Taking high doses of vitamin D once a month won't lower your risk for heart disease, new research indicates.
Taking high doses of vitamin D once a month won't lower your risk for heart disease, new research indicates.
Surviving a cancer when young may leave some women with another health issue: An increased risk for certain pregnancy complications.
Surviving a cancer when young may leave some women with another health issue: An increased risk for certain pregnancy complications.
Women who live where the air is thick with pollutants may be more likely to have dense breasts, a known risk factor for breast cancer, new research suggests.
Women who live where the air is thick with pollutants may be more likely to have dense breasts, a known risk factor for breast cancer, new research suggests.
An unbalanced population of bacteria on the skin may play a major role in acne, according to a new, small study.
An unbalanced population of bacteria on the skin may play a major role in acne, according to a new, small study.
The Trump administration may have failed in its initial effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act, but some activists hope White House support will prove valuable in changing another piece of federal health care policy.
The Trump administration may have failed in its initial effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act, but some activists hope White House support will prove valuable in changing another piece of federal health care policy.
Yo-yo dieting -- quickly losing weight only to promptly regain it -- may raise the risk of heart problems, a new study suggests.
Yo-yo dieting -- quickly losing weight only to promptly regain it -- may raise the risk of heart problems, a new study suggests.