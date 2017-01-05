Police identify homicide victim, boyfriend charged with manslaughter

Police have identified the victim and suspect in a homicide in Lubbock.

Homicide investigators with the Lubbock Police Department were called to the scene of the deadly shooting that happened just around 8 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of 58th Street.Officials say there was a report of a disturbance at the home and then there was a report of shots fired.

When police arrived, they found 28-year-old Yvette Ellis deceased inside the home from a gunshot wound.

Lubbock police say her boyfriend, 44-year-old Juan Gallardo, was arrested and has been charged with manslaughter.

Through an initial investigation, police have determined there was a verbal argument between Ellis and Gallardo. A firearm was brought out and the two struggled over the weapon; that's when the firearm was discharged once and Ellis was shot and killed.

Gallardo called 911 to report the shooting and police say was cooperative.

There were two small children inside the home during the shooting who were placed with a family member by CPS.

Gallardo is currently being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond.

