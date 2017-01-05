FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Storm brings snow and cold

The First Alert Weather Day continues for Friday as snow will linger into the afternoon hours and temperatures will be extremely low. The heaviest snow will occur in the panhandle and northern south plains with amounts around Lubbock from 1/2" to 1", but amounts of 1-3" in the region from Muleshoe east to Tulia and Silverton and southeast to near Guthrie.

The snow will be ending by mid-afternoon and skies will start clearing in the evening and allow for much colder temperatures.

The temperatures will stay around the 20-degree mark in Lubbock on Friday with teens in the snow cover to the north and mid-20s to the south where less snow will occur.

Saturday morning will be very cold with temps at or below zero in the north and northwest where snow is on the ground. However, it will also be in the single digits in the Lubbock area with a chance to tie our record low of 6 degrees on Saturday morning.

Saturday afternoon will become warmer with sunny skies and a high in the mid to upper 30s.

DOWNLOAD our weather apps for iPhone and Android

WATCH LIVE: Catch the latest update from our First Alert Weather Team

WEATHER ALERTS: Click here for the most recent alerts from the NWS

ROAD CLOSINGS: Most recent map of road closings from TxDOT

To report delays you can contact NewsChannel 11 via e-mail or phone:

E-mail: 11listens@kcbd.com (Subject line needs to read "Delay/Closing information")

(Subject line needs to read "Delay/Closing information") Phone: (806) 761-4261

Lubbock Police

If you need a Police Officer to respond, contact Police Dispatch at (806) 775-2865. If this is a life-threatening emergency DIAL 911.

Lubbock County Sheriffs Office

Dispatch

(806) 775-1480

Lubbock Power and Light

To report an outage call (806) 775-2509

Customers may also text their name, address, and nature of outage to lightsout@lpandl.com

XCEL Energy

xcelenergy.com/outages

1-800-895-1999

Lyntegar Electric Coop

(806) 561-4588 or 1-877-218-2308

South Plains Electric Coop

(806) 741-0111

For emergencies call (806) 775-7732

Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport Phone Numbers and Links

Regional Road Condition Phone Numbers and Information

Copyright KCBD 2017. All rights reserved.