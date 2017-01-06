Four injured in wreck in west Lubbock

four injured in wreck

Police are investigating the cause of an accident in west Lubbock.

At least two pickup trucks were involved in the accident, around 12:35 a.m., at 19th Street and Utica Avenue.

The impact caused one of the trucks to land on its side.

Four people suffered moderate injuries in the crash.

Their names and conditions have not been released.

