Fire damages home in central Lubbock

Investigators are looking into the cause of a house fire, in central Lubbock.

A neighbor noticed smoke coming from a home, at the corner of 35th Street and Quaker Avenue, around 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke billowing from the house and fought the flames in sub-freezing temperatures.

According to the Lubbock Fire Department the fire was quickly contained and crews searched the structure for victims. Officials say the structure appeared to be vacant and neighbors reported that homeless people had been seen in the residence.

The residence suffered severe fire damage. The Fire Marshal's office is investigating the cause of the fire.

