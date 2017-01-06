Driver leans into passenger seat to avoid being decapitated during crash

Light snow flurries surrounded emergency responders at the scene of a two-vehicle accident at FM 2641 and Highway 84 around 7 a.m. Friday morning.

Authorities say a 50-year-old male left Shallowater in a black Mustang on his way to work and was traveling eastbound on Highway 84. At the same time, a 60-year-old Lubbock man driving tractor trailer was heading across the intersection of Highway 84 at FM 2681.

The truck driver stopped at the stop sign, then headed across the intersection. He failed to yield to the right-of-way to the Mustang. When the driver of the Mustang realized what was happening, he leaned into the passenger seat. Officials say this prevented the truck from decapitating him.

Officials say there are no injuries.

Northbound lanes were shut down off Clovis and traffic was rerouted.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.