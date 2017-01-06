Lubbock Fire Rescue battles blaze despite frozen hydrants

This morning's sub-freezing temperatures created a problem for Lubbock Fire Rescue as they were trying to fight a house fire at 35th and Quaker. Not one, but two fire hydrants they tried to hook up a supply line to were frozen.

"I mean, it affects everybody's life. I mean, everybody has to slow down, drive slower, you know it takes longer to get to work. Weather affects all of us," says Steve Holland with Lubbock Fire Rescue.

Holland, who has been with LFR for more than 25 years, has seen a variety of situations throughout his career.

"I've been on some fires where the hoses froze to the ground because of the water, you know, that accumulated and it was cold enough that the hoses froze to the ground. So it does, it can affect your firefighting capabilities and you have to be aware of that," says Holland.

But, he also says while this morning's frozen hydrants were not ideal - it wasn't the end of the world.

"It really didn't affect this fire at all. Because our normal procedure is to get there, use tank water to get the initial knock-down on the fire." "Our guys train to be prepared for those type of situations."

Training that rookie, Jimmy Bond, is very familiar with.

"When I was in rookie school is when they had this 'snowmagedden' last year and I got to see that and that was pretty impressive." "we have a really intense training program. I mean, rookie school got me prepared, but I'm still learning stuff out on shifts. So we're constantly learning. We're always training and getting ready. We have training over everything….all the time. It's constant, 24/7," says Bond.

Bond says he's thankful to work for Lubbock Fire Rescue.

"Of course I like to help people, and that was what drew me in, but also, I like the brotherhood, the camaraderie that you get and it's just a whole second family."

An attitude Holland takes pride in.

"That's one thing I can say about Lubbock Fire Rescue. Our guys are very proud to be part of the City of Lubbock organization and work for Lubbock Fire Rescue. They train very hard, they train diligently, they want to do the best that they can do for the citizens. They learn to adapt and overcome, so no matter if you've trained for a specific situation, or not….you just learn how to look at that situation, go 'ok, what's the best way for me to overcome this obstacle?' and get it done."

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.