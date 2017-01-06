Hoop Madness scores: 1/6/17

Here are your Friday night high school basketball scores and highlights from around the South Plains.

Girls

Lamesa 25

Brownfield 40

Coronado 61

Lake View 31

Monterey 65

Abilene Cooper 60

Lubbock Cooper 61

Lubbock High 40

Lazbuddie 71

Kress 17

Trinity Christian 56

Portales 49

New Deal 25

Post 40

O’Donnell 52

Sands 35

Seminole 27

Estacado 40

Friona 38

Muleshoe 52

Valley

Guthrie ppd. to 5:30 pm Saturday

Plains

Tahoka ppd. To 5pm Saturday

Whiteface 31

Anton 38

Abernathy 60

Floydada 34

Seagraves 41

Morton 61

Meadow

Wilson ppd. To 2pm Saturday

Christ the King

Sharp Academy ppd. To Tuesday

Ira 47

Westbrook 39

Slaton 43

Dimmitt 34

San Jacinto

All Saints ppd.

Nazareth 63

SpringLake-Earth 11

Smyer 37

Sundown 63

Midland

Frenship ppd. To 3pm Saturday

Hale Center 26

Sudan 45

Tulia

Spearman ppd. To 2pm Saturday

Claude 28

Wellington 23

Spur 64

Motley County 31

Caprock 32

Plainview 63

Amarillo 61

Randall 36

Cotton Center 14

Whitharral 37

Shallowater 42

Littlefield 38

Grady 53

Loop 5

Idalou 39

Roosevelt 44

Ralls 48

Crosbyton 55

Bovina 14

Farwell 96

Lorenzo 69

Amherst 24

Petersburg

Wellman-union ppd.

Patton Springs

Paducah ppd.

Highland 34

Hermleigh 84

Denver City 45

Levelland 53 OT/F

Boys

Frenship 75

Monterey 56

Coronado 78

Odessa 67

Lubbock Titans 88

Meadow 33

Christ The King

Sharp Academy ppd. To Tuesday

Plains

New Deal ppd.

San Jacinto

All Saints ppd.

Abilene Wylie

Trinity Christian ppd.

Lubbock Christian 50

Brownfield 41

Slaton 57

Dimmitt 72

Valley

Guthrie ppd. to 7pm Saturday

Southland

Ralls ppd.

Whiteface 65

Anton 63

Hart 39

Silverton 48

Snyder 41

Big Spring 54

Dawson 26

Klondike 34

Ropes 36

New Home 22

Hale Center

Sundown ppd.

Nazareth 57

New Deal 55

Perryton

Lubbock High ppd.

Sundown 36

Wellman-Union 48

Crosbyton 33

Ropes 48

Loop 37

Morton 79

Cotton Center 20

Whitharral 48

Lorenzo 34

Amherst 47

Patton Springs

Paducah ppd.

Borden County

Aspermont ppd.

Friona 31

Muleshoe 75

Farwell 83

Tahoka 55

Ira 39

Cornerstone 36

Sweetwater 49

Monahans 54

Plainview Christian 47

Olton 81

Levelland 54

Snyder 23

Spur 36

Motley County 38

Randall 39

Amarillo 59

Seminole 61

Greenwood 39

Abernathy 49

New Home 58

Idalou 63

Roosevelt 35

Midland 49

Lamesa 81

Seagraves 51

Sands 42

Klondike 55

Hermleigh 22

Shallowater 47

Littlefield 52

Caprock 73

Plainview 78 2OT/F

