Hoop Madness scores: 1/6/17

Hoop Madness scores: 1/6/17

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
Source: KCBD Graphic Source: KCBD Graphic
(KCBD) -

Here are your Friday night high school basketball scores and highlights from around the South Plains.

Girls

Lamesa 25
Brownfield 40

Coronado 61
Lake View 31

Monterey 65
Abilene Cooper 60

Lubbock Cooper 61
Lubbock High 40

Lazbuddie 71
Kress 17

Trinity Christian 56
Portales 49

New Deal 25
Post 40

O’Donnell 52
Sands 35

Seminole 27
Estacado 40

Friona 38
Muleshoe 52

Valley
Guthrie ppd. to 5:30 pm Saturday

Plains
Tahoka ppd. To 5pm Saturday

Whiteface 31
Anton 38

Abernathy 60
Floydada 34

Seagraves 41
Morton 61

Meadow
Wilson ppd. To 2pm Saturday

Christ the King
Sharp Academy ppd. To Tuesday

Ira 47
Westbrook 39

Slaton 43
Dimmitt 34

San Jacinto
All Saints ppd.

Nazareth 63
SpringLake-Earth 11

Smyer 37
Sundown 63

Midland
Frenship ppd. To 3pm Saturday

Hale Center 26
Sudan 45

Tulia
Spearman ppd. To 2pm Saturday

Claude 28
Wellington 23

Spur 64
Motley County 31

Caprock 32
Plainview 63

Amarillo 61
Randall 36

Cotton Center 14
Whitharral 37

Shallowater 42
Littlefield 38

Grady 53
Loop 5

Idalou 39
Roosevelt 44

Ralls 48
Crosbyton 55

Bovina 14
Farwell 96

Lorenzo 69
Amherst 24

Petersburg
Wellman-union ppd.

Patton Springs
Paducah ppd.

Highland 34
Hermleigh 84

Denver City 45
Levelland 53 OT/F

Boys

Frenship 75
Monterey 56

Coronado 78
Odessa 67

Lubbock Titans 88
Meadow 33

Christ The King
Sharp Academy  ppd. To Tuesday

Plains
New Deal ppd.

San Jacinto
All Saints ppd.

Abilene Wylie
Trinity Christian ppd.

Lubbock Christian 50
Brownfield 41

Slaton 57
Dimmitt 72

Valley
Guthrie ppd. to 7pm Saturday

Southland
Ralls ppd.

Whiteface 65
Anton 63

Hart 39
Silverton 48

Snyder 41
Big Spring 54

Dawson 26
Klondike 34

Ropes 36
New Home 22

Hale Center
Sundown ppd.

Nazareth 57
New Deal 55

Perryton
Lubbock High ppd.

Sundown 36
Wellman-Union 48

Crosbyton 33
Ropes 48

Loop 37
Morton 79

Cotton Center 20
Whitharral 48

Lorenzo 34
Amherst 47

Patton Springs
Paducah ppd.

Borden County
Aspermont ppd.

Friona 31
Muleshoe 75

Farwell 83
Tahoka 55

Ira 39
Cornerstone 36

Sweetwater 49
Monahans 54

Plainview Christian 47
Olton 81

Levelland 54
Snyder 23

Spur 36
Motley County 38

Randall 39
Amarillo 59

Seminole 61
Greenwood 39

Abernathy 49
New Home 58

Idalou 63
Roosevelt 35

Midland 49
Lamesa 81

Seagraves 51
Sands 42

Klondike 55
Hermleigh 22

Shallowater 47
Littlefield 52

Caprock 73
Plainview 78 2OT/F

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

