Hoop Madness scores: 1/6/17

Here are your Friday night high school basketball scores and highlights from around the South Plains.
Girls
Lamesa 25
Brownfield 40
Coronado 61
Lake View 31
Monterey 65
Abilene Cooper 60
Lubbock Cooper 61
Lubbock High 40
Lazbuddie 71
Kress 17
Trinity Christian 56
Portales 49
New Deal 25
Post 40
O’Donnell 52
Sands 35
Seminole 27
Estacado 40
Friona 38
Muleshoe 52
Valley
Guthrie ppd. to 5:30 pm Saturday
Plains
Tahoka ppd. To 5pm Saturday
Whiteface 31
Anton 38
Abernathy 60
Floydada 34
Seagraves 41
Morton 61
Meadow
Wilson ppd. To 2pm Saturday
Christ the King
Sharp Academy ppd. To Tuesday
Ira 47
Westbrook 39
Slaton 43
Dimmitt 34
San Jacinto
All Saints ppd.
Nazareth 63
SpringLake-Earth 11
Smyer 37
Sundown 63
Midland
Frenship ppd. To 3pm Saturday
Hale Center 26
Sudan 45
Tulia
Spearman ppd. To 2pm Saturday
Claude 28
Wellington 23
Spur 64
Motley County 31
Caprock 32
Plainview 63
Amarillo 61
Randall 36
Cotton Center 14
Whitharral 37
Shallowater 42
Littlefield 38
Grady 53
Loop 5
Idalou 39
Roosevelt 44
Ralls 48
Crosbyton 55
Bovina 14
Farwell 96
Lorenzo 69
Amherst 24
Petersburg
Wellman-union ppd.
Patton Springs
Paducah ppd.
Highland 34
Hermleigh 84
Denver City 45
Levelland 53 OT/F
Boys
Frenship 75
Monterey 56
Coronado 78
Odessa 67
Lubbock Titans 88
Meadow 33
Christ The King
Sharp Academy ppd. To Tuesday
Plains
New Deal ppd.
San Jacinto
All Saints ppd.
Abilene Wylie
Trinity Christian ppd.
Lubbock Christian 50
Brownfield 41
Slaton 57
Dimmitt 72
Valley
Guthrie ppd. to 7pm Saturday
Southland
Ralls ppd.
Whiteface 65
Anton 63
Hart 39
Silverton 48
Snyder 41
Big Spring 54
Dawson 26
Klondike 34
Ropes 36
New Home 22
Hale Center
Sundown ppd.
Nazareth 57
New Deal 55
Perryton
Lubbock High ppd.
Sundown 36
Wellman-Union 48
Crosbyton 33
Ropes 48
Loop 37
Morton 79
Cotton Center 20
Whitharral 48
Lorenzo 34
Amherst 47
Patton Springs
Paducah ppd.
Borden County
Aspermont ppd.
Friona 31
Muleshoe 75
Farwell 83
Tahoka 55
Ira 39
Cornerstone 36
Sweetwater 49
Monahans 54
Plainview Christian 47
Olton 81
Levelland 54
Snyder 23
Spur 36
Motley County 38
Randall 39
Amarillo 59
Seminole 61
Greenwood 39
Abernathy 49
New Home 58
Idalou 63
Roosevelt 35
Midland 49
Lamesa 81
Seagraves 51
Sands 42
Klondike 55
Hermleigh 22
Shallowater 47
Littlefield 52
Caprock 73
Plainview 78 2OT/F
