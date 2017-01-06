Extreme cold for Saturday morning

After a day of cold temperatures and snowfall morning low temps will be extremely low. Areas of the northwest south plains will see morning temps from -2 to -4 degrees below zero and Lubbock could like end up with a record low of 6 degrees.

All of the south plains will experience lows in the single digits with clearing skies, light winds and snow on the ground.

The temperatures will begin to slowly warm on Saturday with highs climbing to the 30s over the area and possibly near 40 degrees in Lubbock and cities southwest. Skies will be sunny to mostly sunny over the weekend.

Southwest winds will help to push the arctic air out of the region through Sunday. In fact, daytime highs on Sunday will return to the 50s for all of the area.

With snow still on the ground, roadways and highway travel will remain hazardous through mid-day Saturday, at least until temps reach the freezing mark.

Use caution and travel slow, allow extra time to travel and allow extra braking distance between autos. Remember to protect your pipes and pets.

Copyright KCBD 2017. All rights reserved.