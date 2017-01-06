Snow doesn't stop First Friday Art Trail

North Korea is vowing tough countermeasures if the U.S. opts for military action after dispatch of USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier.
The 49-year-old appeals court judge is to be sworn in Monday after a bruising fight that saw Republicans change the rules for approving Supreme Court picks - over the fierce objection of Democrats.
The Villa Town Motel at 5401 Avenue Q South Dr. is being shut down and residents are being evacuated after an order from a Lubbock County court.
A judge has ruled for a second time that Texas' strict voter ID law was intentionally crafted to discriminate against minorities.
A vandal targeted the Lubbock County Democratic Party headquarters overnight. The numbers 14 88 were spray painted on their building, along with cross-hairs. The numbers are typically associated with white supremacy and neo-Nazism.
