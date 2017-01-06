Snow doesn't stop First Friday Art Trail

Residents try to stay warm by the fire pit at the First Friday Art Trail (source: KCBD video)

Even with below freezing temperatures and snow on the ground, organizers of the First Friday Art Trail said the show must go on.

And Lubbock residents braved the elements to enjoy their evening in the arts district downtown.

All you need is a good pair of boots, a warm coat and a maybe a few minutes by the fire pit.

"That’s what I call our beacon of hope, that there is life out there," Charles Adams Studio Project Director Chad Plunket said.

Mix that all together, and you’re ready to take on a snowy First Friday Art Trail.

"It’s fantastic to see the art community growing in Lubbock, and how involved the community is," visitor Laura Hann said.

Laura and her husband, Ian, have made the First Friday Art Trail a tradition since they moved here, no matter what the weather is.

“You know we try to come every month if we can, and we both grew up up north so this isn’t too crazy for us," Hann said.

“I think it shows that people are excited about the art, and interested in growing the community," Ian Geiger said.

And for the artists, the loyal patrons keep them motivated, especially when the weather isn’t ideal.

"I certainly think the numbers go down but people still show up...not every artist knows what month they’re going to get, and so you know there’s good weather and bad weather and so I think when an artist has a show and it’s bad weather I think they just really appreciate the people that do come out," Plunket said.

He says canceling just wasn’t an option.

"There’s an artist in the Underwood Center right now and she’s from Pittsburgh. And so I think someone joked today about canceling the art trail, and we said we can’t do that because the artist from Pittsburgh will think us Texans are all wimps," Plunket said.

So rain or shine, or snow and ice, you’ll find these dedicated artists ready for the first Friday of the month.

"It’s who and what we are and, people know to come out. And so, I don’t know. You do it because it’s what you are," Plunket said.

Next month's art trail will be on February 3 from 6-9 p.m.

