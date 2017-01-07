Hoop Madness scores Saturday 1/7

Girls
Midland 42
Frenship 54
Trinity Christian 66
Clovis 59
Meadow 47
Wilson 56
Plains 44
Tahoka 56
Tulia 40
Spearman 41
Boys
Odessa Permian 50
Trinity Christian 56
Lubbock Christian 56
Plainview Christian 39
Plainview Christian 33
Trinity Christian JV 47
Lubbock Christian 64
All Saints 43
