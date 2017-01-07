Hoop Madness scores Saturday 1/7 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Hoop Madness scores Saturday 1/7

Girls

Midland 42
Frenship 54

Trinity Christian 66
Clovis 59

Meadow 47
Wilson 56

Plains 44
Tahoka 56

Tulia 40
Spearman 41

Boys

Odessa Permian 50
Trinity Christian 56

Lubbock Christian 56
Plainview Christian 39

Plainview Christian 33
Trinity Christian JV 47

Lubbock Christian 64
All Saints 43

