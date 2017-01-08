See the 'grade' your school gets according to Texas Education Agency

Right now the Texas Education Agency is receiving push back from Texas school districts and campuses. On Friday these campuses received their own report cards. Many school officials, even some Lubbock ones, aren't pleased with the results or with this brand new system of grading.

The report from the Texas Education Agency shows the preliminary grades. You can view the report here:

https://www.scribd.com/document/335869014/2015-2016-Report-Cards-for-Texas-Schools#from_embed

Or search for your school here:

https://rptsvr1.tea.texas.gov/perfreport/src/2016/campus.srch.html



School will now be rated by a new A-F grading system. Remember, these grades do not go into effect until August of 2018.



There are 4 main categories: Schools and districts are graded on

1.) Student test scores

2.) How much progress students are making on tests

3.) Closing achievement gaps

4.) College and career readiness

The extensive report covers thousands of Texas schools in hundreds of districts. We have attached screenshots of some of the report for the three major Districts in Lubbock County.

On Thursday, Lubbock-Cooper ISD posted a statement on their Facebook page:

Read their full statement here.

STATEMENT REGARDING A-F ACCOUNTABILITY RATING SYSTEM:

We do not consider ratings generated by the "A-F system" to be an accurate or all-encompassing measurement of the success of students and teachers in our district or in any Texas public school. The mission of Lubbock-Cooper ISD is to love students, keep students safe, and teach students well - none of which can be gauged by this incomplete and flawed system.

