Brownfield police search for 2 people who shot 2 men Saturday night

San Bernardino police have said nothing of what might have motivated Anderson to open fire in the special-education classroom at North Park Elementary School on Monday.
San Bernardino police have said nothing of what might have motivated Anderson to open fire in the special-education classroom at North Park Elementary School on Monday.
A Lubbock man will soon stand trial for aggravated kidnapping and aggravated sexual assault.
A Lubbock man will soon stand trial for aggravated kidnapping and aggravated sexual assault.
A Lubbock grand jury indicted 45-year-old Juan Gallardo and charged him with the murder of his girlfriend, 28-year-old Yvette Ellis, on Tuesday.
A Lubbock grand jury indicted 45-year-old Juan Gallardo and charged him with the murder of his girlfriend, 28-year-old Yvette Ellis, on Tuesday.
Video of police officers dragging a male passenger from an overbooked United Express flight at Chicago's O'Hare airport has sparked outrage and scorn on social media.
Video of police officers dragging a male passenger from an overbooked United Express flight at Chicago's O'Hare airport has sparked outrage and scorn on social media.
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer suggested Tuesday that Adolf Hitler didn't use chemical weapons.
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer suggested Tuesday that Adolf Hitler didn't use chemical weapons.