Brownfield police search for 2 people who shot 2 men Saturday night

Detectives with the Brownfield Police Department are searching for two people who shot two men outside of a home Saturday around 8 p.m.

The shooting happened at 721 E. Tate Street in Brownfield.

According to Police Chief Tony Serbantez, a man with a gun knocked on the door and Joe Fabila, 22, answered. The two then fought with one another and Fabila was shot. Then another person came out the front door, George Luis Martinez, 27 to help and was also shot.

One man was released from the hospital, but the other victim still remains in a Lubbock hospital.

The Brownfield Police Chief tells KCBD there are two suspects who ran from the scene after the shootings. Chief Serbantez warns the public that these unidentified people are likely armed and dangerous.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information you should contact the Brownfield Police Department at (806) 637-2511.

